T20 World Cup 2021, 1st Semi-final: England vs New Zealand – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

In the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, England will take on New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The last time both nations met in an ICC event was the unforgettable 2019 World cup final, where England emerged victorious due to boundary count rule.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 21 | ENG won: 13 | NZ won: 07 | No result: 01

Pitch report:

The surface at Abu Dhabi has been the best for batters among all the three venues in UAE, so fans can expect a cracker of a game. Since it’s an evening contest, the impact of dew is expected to be seen. The team that wins the toss is most likely to bowl first.

Probable XIs:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

ENG wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

New Zealand total: 150-160

Case 2:

NZ wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-55

England total: 160-170

Team batting second to win the contest.