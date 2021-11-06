T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs West Indies – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The 38th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Australia locking horns with West Indies at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Finch’s Australia are in a must-win situation to make it to the semi-finals of the multi-team tournament. They have three wins and a loss from four matches and will be looking for a victory in their league match against the Windies.

On the other hand, Kieron Pollard’s men have been knocked out of the competition. They registered a solitary win in four matches, and that too came against Bangladesh. The defending champions will look to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 16 | AUS won: 06 | WI won: 10 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

Spinners will get good assistance from the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The average first innings score at this venue is 141, while the average second innings total is 128. In the previous fixture, Sri Lanka first posted 189/3 on the board and then restricted West Indies to 169/8, winning the contest by 20 runs.

Probable XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein/Hayden Walsh Jr, Ravi Rampaul/Oshane Thomas

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

AUS wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

AUS total: 160-170

Case 2:

WI wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 35-40

WI total: 150-160

Team batting first to win the contest.