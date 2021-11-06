T20 World Cup 2021: England vs South Africa – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

England will face South Africa in Match 39 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 06.

With 4 victories in 4 matches, England are the topper of Group 1 points table and have qualified for the semifinals. On the other hand, South Africa have won three out of four games. But they are still in a must-win situation to reach the top four.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 21 | ENG won: 11 | SA won: 09 | No result: 01

Pitch report:

Since it’s an evening game, the impact of dew is expected to take place in this match as well. The pitch will get better as the game progresses, so the team that wins the toss is likely to bowl first.

Probable XIs:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood/David Willey, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

ENG wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

SA total: 140-150

Case 2:

SA wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

ENG total: 150-160

Team batting second to win the contest.