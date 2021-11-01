T20 World Cup 2021: England vs Sri Lanka – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

The 29th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will have England take on Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 1.

England have been one of the best sides in the tournament so far. They haven’t lost a single game in the Super-12 stage. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive losses against Australia and South Africa. Therefore, they are currently sitting at number four in the point table of Group 1.

England may have pulverised Sri Lanka a few months ago but they will certainly not be taking their opponents lightly this time.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 12 | ENG won: 08 | SL won: 04 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Sharjah is expected to be on the slower side, making it difficult for the batters to score runs at will.

The pacers need to bowl more cutters and hit the hard lengths to grab wickets on this surface. There will be some help for the spinners as well. The team winning the toss is most likely to field first.

Probable XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

ENG wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

SL total: 130-140

Case 2:

SL wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

ENG: 150-160

Team batting second to win the contest.