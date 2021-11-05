T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Namibia – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

New Zealand will take on Namibia in Match 36 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 05.

The Black Caps are placed at the third position in the points table of Group 2 with two wins out of three matches. On the other hand, Namibia are second last with one victory out of three outings.

Head-to-Head record:

This is the first-ever meeting between New Zealand and Namibia in any T20 International.

Pitch report:

Sharjah has offered great assistance to spinners in the ongoing multi-team tournament, which can be expected in this game as well. Since it’s a day fixture, the dew won’t be there. The track will get better as the game progresses, so bowling first shall be an ideal choice for the team winning the toss.

Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Devon Conway(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus(c), Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

NZ wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 25-35

Namibia total: 120-130

Case 2:

NAM wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

New Zealand total: 140-150

New Zealand to win the contest.