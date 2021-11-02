T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan vs Namibia – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

After South Africa versus Bangladesh match, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the evening fixture between Pakistan and Namibia on Tuesday, November 02.

Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying into the semi-final after winning all their previous three games against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan. On the other hand, Namibia have only won one match out of their two games so far in the Super 12 stage.

Head-to-Head record:

Pakistan and Namibia have never faced each other in the T20 World Cups. However, in the 2003 ODI World Cup, both nations had a face-off where Pakistan won the contest by 171 runs.

Pitch report:

Toss is expected to play its role as dew will have some impact since it’s an evening fixture. Batting first would be a bit challenging here, therefore, chasing is an ideal choice at this venue.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

PAK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 25-35

Namibia total: 120-130

Case 2:

NAM wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

Pakistan total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.