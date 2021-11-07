T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan vs Scotland – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Pakistan will take on Scotland in Match 41 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, November 07.

Pakistan are the table toppers of Group 2 and have been unbeaten so far in the multi-team tournament. Scotland, on the other hand, haven’t yet tasted a single victory in the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, would focus on registering another triumph. In contrast, the Scottish team would be aiming to end the tournament on high with a win.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 03 | PAK won: 03 | SCO won: 00 | No result: 00

Pitch report:

The pitch at Sharjah tends to get better as the game progresses, so the team that wins the toss would bowl first. Dew will play’s its part since it’s an evening game. However, just to test their batters, Pakistan might bat first, like they did against Namibia.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

PAK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 25-35

Scotland total: 120-130

Case 2:

SCO wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-45

Pakistan total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the toss.