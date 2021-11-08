T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik’s fastest fifty help Babar Azam’s Pakistan crush Scotland

Pakistan maintained their 100 per cent record at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a comprehensive win over Scotland in Dubai on Sunday, November 7. With this victory, Pakistan also set up their semi-final clash against Australia at the same venue on Thursday, November 11.

Batting first, Pakistan captain Babar Azam – who has scored four half-centuries in five innings in the tournament – hit five fours and three sixes during his 66-run knock and anchored the Men in Green’s innings.

Shoaib Malik took over the charge after Azam’s dismissal and thrashed the Scottish leg-spinner Chris Greaves for 26 runs in the final over. Malik finished with six sixes and one four in his quick-fire 54 not out, equalling India opener KL Rahul’s record of fastest fifty in the tournament.

With the ball, Pakistan – who have now won 16 consecutive T20Is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – continued to hurt the opposition with fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali and all-rounder Shadab Khan taking wickets at regular intervals. They restricted Scotland for just 117-6 and sealed the contest by a heavy margin of 72 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

The absolute joy on the faces of the Pakistan supporters at Sharjah reflects all the joy and fulfillment of sports. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 7, 2021

Only undefeated team in the #T20WorldCup

Well played, #Pak

Go well in the semis. Only Asian team in the final four. Try to keep the trophy in the subcontinent, neighbours 🙌👍 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2021

Pakistan continue to impress & excite. The only unbeaten team in the World Cup overwhelm Scotland, the evergreen Shoaib taking one's breath away with a special half-century. They have all bases beautifully covered, semifinal opponents Australia have been forewarned! #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2021

An absolutely brilliant from @realshoaibmalik 👏👏👏👏 — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) November 7, 2021

To the fans… The #GreenMachine has been most impressive… a semi final vs @CricketAus awaits! Well played @TheRealPCB 👏 pic.twitter.com/TuKbA1Kcbb — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) November 7, 2021

4 out 4 has been a tremendous effort by the green shirts. Wishing a very good luck to our team for today's match against a decent side of Scotland. May our team @TheRealPCB continue the winning streak till we get to the 🏆 InshaAllah 🙌🏼 #PAKvSCO pic.twitter.com/E9Fhcipv0R — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 7, 2021

Old is always gold! Great power hitting by @realshoaibmalik also good to see him doing so good before the semis. @babarazam258 has been amazing all along! Mashallah #T20WorldCup #PAKvsSCO — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) November 7, 2021