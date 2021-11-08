T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik’s fastest fifty help Babar Azam’s Pakistan crush Scotland

Posted On
  • Shoaib Malik smashed the joint fastest fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday.

  • Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs.

T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik’s fastest fifty help Babar Azam’s Pakistan crush Scotland
Shoaib Malik (Pic Source: Twitter)
Pakistan maintained their 100 per cent record at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a comprehensive win over Scotland in Dubai on Sunday, November 7. With this victory, Pakistan also set up their semi-final clash against Australia at the same venue on Thursday, November 11.

Batting first, Pakistan captain Babar Azam – who has scored four half-centuries in five innings in the tournament – hit five fours and three sixes during his 66-run knock and anchored the Men in Green’s innings.

Shoaib Malik took over the charge after Azam’s dismissal and thrashed the Scottish leg-spinner Chris Greaves for 26 runs in the final over. Malik finished with six sixes and one four in his quick-fire 54 not out, equalling India opener KL Rahul’s record of fastest fifty in the tournament.

With the ball, Pakistan – who have now won 16 consecutive T20Is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – continued to hurt the opposition with fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali and all-rounder Shadab Khan taking wickets at regular intervals. They restricted Scotland for just 117-6 and sealed the contest by a heavy margin of 72 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
