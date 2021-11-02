T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs Bangladesh – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

  • South Africa will face Bangladesh in Match 30 of T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

  • South Africa holds a 6-0 record against Bangladesh in T20 Internationals.

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match Prediction (Image Source: @ICC)
South Africa will take on Bangladesh in Match 30 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 02.

South Africa holds the second spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with two wins out of three matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh are at the bottom with three defeats in three fixtures.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 06 | SA won: 06 | BAN won: 0 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The track at Abu Dhabi is batting friendly as no team has been dismissed here when it comes to the Super 12 stage. However, the pitch doesn’t offer a high-scoring contest. Since it’s a day fixture, dew is most likely to stay away from the contest.

Probable XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • SA wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 35-40
  • BAN total: 130-140

Case 2:

  • BAN wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-45
  • SA total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.

