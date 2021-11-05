T20 World Cup: All-round New Zealand thrash Namibia in Sharjah – Twitter reactions

New Zealand beat Namibia in T20 WC 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)
New Zealand defeated Namibia in Match 36 by 52 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The win has pushed the Black Caps on the second spot in the points table of Group 2 and has strengthened their chances of making it to the knockout stage.

Chasing 164, Namibia could only manage to reach 111/7 in 20 overs to lose the contest by 52 runs. Michael van Lingen was the top-scorer with 25 runs.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Southee conceded 15 runs in 4 overs while Boult gave away 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 163/4 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Glenn Phillips top-scored with an unbeaten 39 off 21 balls, with the help of four boundaries, including three sixes.

All-rounder James Neesham smashed an unbeaten 35 from 23 deliveries to help Kiwis post a respectable total. Captain Kane Williamson chipped in with a valuable contribution of 28 runs off 25 balls, including two fours and a six.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

