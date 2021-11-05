T20 World Cup: Australia inch closer to semis; West Indies crash out

Australia thrashed Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday afternoon, winning the contest by eight wickets with 82 balls to spare. With this victory, the Aussies also kept their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive. In the second Group 1 game, Sri Lanka ended the hopes of West Indies’ title defence with a 20-run win in Abu Dhabi.

The Sri Lankan campaign finished with two wins in five games, while the West Indies have one victory in four ahead of their final Super 12 clash against Australia on Saturday.

Adam Zampa ran riot with career-best figures

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned with his career-best five-wicket haul in the shortest format as Australia crushed Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Bangladesh batters fell like a pack of cards as no one could contend with the Australian bowling attack and were bundled for just 74 in 15 overs after being put in to bat first. Zampa (5/19) maintained splendid line and length throughout to trouble the batters, who found it difficult to read him.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/8) and Mitchell Starc (2/21) four wickets between them while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (1/6) claimed one scalp.

In reply, Australian openers Aaron Finch (40) and David Warner (18) made quick work of a paltry 74-run chase.

Windies stars failed to recreate the magic

Defending champion West Indies were eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 with another loss as their ageing stars failed to recreate the magic of the past. Going into the game with two defeats in three games, Kieron Pollard’s men were always up against it and Sri Lanka out-batted the side by amassing 189-3 on a good batting surface.

Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41) and Charith Asalanka (68 off 41) scored sublime half-centuries to give Sri Lanka an upper hand. Windies could only manage 169-8 despite Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 81 off 54 balls.