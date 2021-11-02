T20 World Cup: Bowlers dominate as South Africa steamroll Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi – Twitter reactions

  • South Africa defeated Bangladesh by six wickets.

  • Anrich Nortje returned with impressive figures of 3.2-0-8-3.

T20 World Cup: Bowlers dominate as South Africa steamroll Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi – Twitter reactions
South Africa beat Bangladesh in T20 WC 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)
South Africa crushed Bangladesh by six wickets in Match 30 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Chasing a paltry target of 86, South Africa made a terrible start as they lost opener Reeza Hendricks (4) in the very first over. Soon, Quinton de Kock (16) and Aiden Markram (0) got out with South Africa being reduced to 33/3 inside the powerplay.

Then, Rassie van der Dussen and captain Temba Bavuma steadied the innings by forming a much-needed 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket and propelled their side to the finish line.

Right before the final fireworks, der Dussen was removed by Nasum Ahmed for 22 in the 13th over, but it was too late as Proteas won the game in the next over. Bavuma stayed unbeaten on 31 off 28 balls.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for a mere 85 in 18.2 overs. Mahedi Hasan (17), Liton Das (24) and Shamim Hossain (11) were the only players who could score in double digits. As many as five batters went for a duck in the Bangladesh innings.

Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler for the Proteas. The right-armer picked up three wickets while conceded only eight runs in his 3.2 overs.

Apart from Nortje, Kagiso Rabada bagged a three-wicket haul for 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) and Dwaine Pretorius (1/11) also bowled well for South Africa.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

