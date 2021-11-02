T20 World Cup: Bowlers dominate as South Africa steamroll Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi – Twitter reactions

South Africa crushed Bangladesh by six wickets in Match 30 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Chasing a paltry target of 86, South Africa made a terrible start as they lost opener Reeza Hendricks (4) in the very first over. Soon, Quinton de Kock (16) and Aiden Markram (0) got out with South Africa being reduced to 33/3 inside the powerplay.

Then, Rassie van der Dussen and captain Temba Bavuma steadied the innings by forming a much-needed 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket and propelled their side to the finish line.

Right before the final fireworks, der Dussen was removed by Nasum Ahmed for 22 in the 13th over, but it was too late as Proteas won the game in the next over. Bavuma stayed unbeaten on 31 off 28 balls.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for a mere 85 in 18.2 overs. Mahedi Hasan (17), Liton Das (24) and Shamim Hossain (11) were the only players who could score in double digits. As many as five batters went for a duck in the Bangladesh innings.

Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler for the Proteas. The right-armer picked up three wickets while conceded only eight runs in his 3.2 overs.

Apart from Nortje, Kagiso Rabada bagged a three-wicket haul for 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) and Dwaine Pretorius (1/11) also bowled well for South Africa.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

@OfficialCSA peaking nicely for England face-off. Rabada was exceptional with the new ball, Shamsi again underlined his top-dog status and Nortje blew the tail away. Without Shakib, Bangladesh looked out of their depth though they showed initial fight with the ball #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 2, 2021

Bangladesh came into this tournament high on confidence beating Aus and NZ at home. They have the team to do well in these conditions. Surprised to see them underperform so much. Meanwhile tight tussle between SA and AUS for the no.2 spot. #BANvSA #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 2, 2021

Lots of talk about run rates in the World Cup – yes they are important but in group 1 it all comes down to the England V South Africa game. If SA loose & Australia can beat B’desh & the WI then Aust go through ! You can’t loose 2 games. #ICCT20WorldCup @FoxCricket @SkyCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 2, 2021

That #SouthAfrica win has dented #WI chances big time. WI would now need to win their last two matches by a combined aggregate of ~95 runs, need #ENG beat SA by ~50 runs & #AUS net run difference ~40 runs in their last two games. Tall order!!! #T20WorldCup — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 2, 2021

🚨 RESULT | #Proteas WIN BY 6 WICKETS Nortje (3/8) and Rabada (3/20) lead the way with the ball to ensure we needed just 85 for victory. After a few early wickets, captain Bavuma (31*) held his nerve to guide the team home#BANvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/oLqikVeWTd — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 2, 2021

#SAF could have won this 3 overs earlier but nevertheless great performance. Hope to see them qualify. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 2, 2021

After SA were 28-2, Bavuma played an exceptional knock (31* off 28) to take them home! #T20WorldCup — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) November 2, 2021