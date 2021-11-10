T20 World Cup: Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham stun England; propel New Zealand to final – Twitter reactions

New Zealand stunned England in the semi-final on Wednesday to become the first finalist of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Chasing 167, New Zealand had a terrible start as they lost opener Martin Guptill in the very first over bowled by pacer Chris Woakes. Soon, captain Kane Williamson was also sent back by Woakes to reduce New Zealand to 13/2 in 2.4 overs.

Then, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway calmed things down and added a crucial 82-run stand for the third wicket. Conway lost his wicket for 46, but Mitchell stayed on his crease and kept New Zealand alive in the contest.

James Neesham played a scintillating impactful knock of 27 runs off 11 balls with the help of one four and three sixes to shift the momentum towards Black Caps. Mitchell scored a vital fifty and remained unbeaten on 72 off 47 balls, including four sixes to take his team to their first-ever final in T20 World Cup history.

Earlier, England posted 166/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a crucial half-century from all-rounder Moeen Ali. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 51 off 37 deliveries with the help of three fours and a couple of sixes.

Apart from Ali, Jos Buttler (29) and Dawid Malan (41) made valuable contributions to help England in the middle-overs. For New Zealand, fast bowler Tim Southee picked up one wicket while conceding 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What a knock this has been from Daryl Mitchell👏👏👏 #ENGvsNZ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2021

Wowwww…what a win. Of course, Mitchell was there till the end to seal it but the game-changer tonight was Jimmy Neesham. The Jordan over. The momentum shifter. Well done, #NZ #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2021

Well played to New Zealand,,,,,,,,,,,again. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 10, 2021

Brilliant stuff from @BLACKCAPS. They have qualified for the final in all 3 @ICC events: 2019 WC, 2021 WTC, & now #T20Worldcup.

And please don't call this as NZ punching above their weight etc, it would be a disservice to this team that is as good if not better than most. #ENGvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2021

New zealand 🇳🇿 — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) November 10, 2021

This is such an unforgiving format. You miss a bit and you vanish. New Zealand's extra bowler approach, at least today, trumped England's extra batsman approach. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2021

Jimmy Neesham , was thinking of quitting the game in 2017 and today playing a match defining innings to help New Zealand qualify for the finals. Never give up is the lesson, Sport is a great teacher #ENGvsNZ https://t.co/z3FIO6IPi2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2021

#ENG World Cup campaign fell apart there in four brutal overs. Knock-out cricket is brutal & defined by the barest of margins, #ENG missed their lengths at the death—particularly to Neesham (too full) & #NZ capitalised emphatically to win a brilliant match. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 10, 2021

Superb win for New Zealand against England. Totally deserved. Incredibly talented side with great sportsmanship. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) November 10, 2021

46 (40)➡️72* (47) for Daryl Mitchell. When you searched his name on Cricinfo about two years ago, it returned someone else's profile — Matt Roller (@mroller98) November 10, 2021

The little wink from Mitchell Santner to Daryl Mitchell after his second six in the Chris Woakes over sealed it in so many ways #T20WorldCup #EngvNZ pic.twitter.com/jPPNQuZhAw — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 10, 2021

Truly magnificent from New Zealand. Pretty much dead and buried after Livingstone’s last over, then win it with six balls to spare. Spectacular. Chapeau. — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) November 10, 2021

KIWIstle Podu – Into the finale 🥳#ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) November 10, 2021