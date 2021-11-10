T20 World Cup: Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham stun England; propel New Zealand to final – Twitter reactions

Posted On / /
  • New Zealand defeated England by five wickets to enter the final of T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Daryl Mitchell played a match-winning knock of 72 runs.

New Zealand beat England to reach final of T20 World Cup 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)
New Zealand stunned England in the semi-final on Wednesday to become the first finalist of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Chasing 167, New Zealand had a terrible start as they lost opener Martin Guptill in the very first over bowled by pacer Chris Woakes. Soon, captain Kane Williamson was also sent back by Woakes to reduce New Zealand to 13/2 in 2.4 overs.

Then, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway calmed things down and added a crucial 82-run stand for the third wicket. Conway lost his wicket for 46, but Mitchell stayed on his crease and kept New Zealand alive in the contest.

James Neesham played a scintillating impactful knock of 27 runs off 11 balls with the help of one four and three sixes to shift the momentum towards Black Caps. Mitchell scored a vital fifty and remained unbeaten on 72 off 47 balls, including four sixes to take his team to their first-ever final in T20 World Cup history.

Earlier, England posted 166/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a crucial half-century from all-rounder Moeen Ali. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 51 off 37 deliveries with the help of three fours and a couple of sixes.

Apart from Ali, Jos Buttler (29) and Dawid Malan (41) made valuable contributions to help England in the middle-overs. For New Zealand, fast bowler Tim Southee picked up one wicket while conceding 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

