T20 World Cup: New Zealand crush Afghanistan to end India’s campaign in the tournament – Twitter reactions

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to book a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. With Black Caps victory, the hopes of India making it to the knock-out stage have also ended.

Chasing a paltry target of 125, New Zealand lost Daryl Mitchell early. Mujeeb Ur Rahman got rid of Mitchell in the fourth over. Soon, Rashid Khan joined the party and cleaned up explosive batter Martin Guptill to reduce New Zealand to 57/2. However, captain Kane Williamson and left-handed batter Devon Conway formed an unbeaten stand of 68 runs for the third wicket to take New Zealand home.

Williamson remained unbeaten on 40 off 42 balls, while Conway stayed alive on 36 from 32 deliveries.

Earlier, the New Zealand bowling attack completely dominated the proceedings and restricted Afghanistan to 124/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Najibullah Zadran was the lone scorer in Afghanistan’s innings. The left-handed batter scored a brilliant 73 off 48 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries, including three sixes. Apart from Zadran, only Gulbadin Naib (15) and Mohammad Nabi (14) scored in double figures.

For the Kiwis, pacer Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers. The left-arm seamer bagged a three-wicket haul for 17 runs in his quota of 4 overs. His partner Tim Southee claimed two scalps for 24 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

💔💔 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) November 7, 2021

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS !

Well deserved indeed.

Now I hope you go all the way, face England in the finals and this time around get the cup home 🤩#T20WorldCup #NZvsAfg — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) November 7, 2021

The last time India Men's cricket team failed to make it to the last four at an ICC event was in the #T20WC 2012 in SL.

Since then..

– #ChampionsTrophy – 2013 (W), 2017 (RU).

– #CWC – 2015 (SF), 2019 (SF)

– #T20WorldCup – 2014 (RU), 2016 (SF)

– #WorldTestChampionship – 2021 (RU) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 7, 2021

All done for Afganistan and #TeamIndia Pakistan and New Zealand qualify to the semis from Super 12, Group 2#T20WorldCup — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 7, 2021

First time #India have not made it to the knockouts of an ICC event since WT20 2012 in Sri Lanka. Last time they featured in a dead rubber after elimination was in WT20 2009 against SA.#NZvAFG #T20WorldCup — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 7, 2021

NZ qualifies for SFs. India can't reach the SFs. If Pakistan win v Scotland, England will play NZ & Australia will play Pakistan in the SFs — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 7, 2021

#Pakistan is the only Asian team to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup #Cricket #T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 7, 2021