T20 World Cup: South Africa pips England but crash out on net run rate – Twitter Reactions

  • South Africa ended England's winning steak in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday.

  • Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Makram and Kagiso Rabada shined against England.

South Africa beat England by 10 runs (Photo Source: Twitter)
South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 despite a 10-run victory over England in Sharjah.

Defending 190, South Africa restricted England to 179/8 in their stipulated overs. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada picked up a hat-trick in the final over by dismissing Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan. The trio was caught in the deep in an attempt to make 14 runs off the last six balls.

Although the Proteas inflicted a first defeat of the tournament on England, they failed to limit them to 131 or fewer meant Australia reached the final four in place of South Africa.

England secured their place in the knockout stages by crossing 87 and confirmed their status as table toppers of Group 1 by reaching 106.

However, for the rest of the tournament, Eoin Morgan & Co. have lost opener Jason Roy who suffered a calf injury in the fifth over of the second innings. Roy broke down in tears when forced to retire hurt and was using crutches after the game.

In an entertaining game full of brilliant hitting across the ground, Rassie van der Dussen scored 94 not out from 60 balls in South Africa’s 189-2, sharing an unbeaten 103-run partnership with Aiden Markram, who smashed a quick-fire 52.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

