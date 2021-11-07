T20 World Cup: South Africa pips England but crash out on net run rate – Twitter Reactions

South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 despite a 10-run victory over England in Sharjah.

Defending 190, South Africa restricted England to 179/8 in their stipulated overs. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada picked up a hat-trick in the final over by dismissing Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan. The trio was caught in the deep in an attempt to make 14 runs off the last six balls.

Although the Proteas inflicted a first defeat of the tournament on England, they failed to limit them to 131 or fewer meant Australia reached the final four in place of South Africa.

England secured their place in the knockout stages by crossing 87 and confirmed their status as table toppers of Group 1 by reaching 106.

However, for the rest of the tournament, Eoin Morgan & Co. have lost opener Jason Roy who suffered a calf injury in the fifth over of the second innings. Roy broke down in tears when forced to retire hurt and was using crutches after the game.

In an entertaining game full of brilliant hitting across the ground, Rassie van der Dussen scored 94 not out from 60 balls in South Africa’s 189-2, sharing an unbeaten 103-run partnership with Aiden Markram, who smashed a quick-fire 52.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

It's confirmed now, Australia are through to the semis. Brave effort by South Africa, fantastic win against England but while they didn’t qualify to the semis, they should be proud at the way they are progressing as a team. #ENGvSA #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 6, 2021

The Proteas played a great game today 👏🏼 Brilliant in fact to beat the tournament favourites 🏏 — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) November 6, 2021

Proud of you manne! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 6, 2021

Win 4 out of 5, beat England. Eliminated. Just brutal. #ENGvSA — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) November 6, 2021

South Africa win the match 🇿🇦 A great effort from the boys but not quite enough, still through to the semi-final top of the group 💪#T20WorldCup #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/J9JKgUFcae — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 6, 2021

To finish with 4 wins from 5 in a fickle format like T20 and not qualify for the semis seems a tad hard to digest. I had SA in my top 4 over Aus since they had the right set of players and skills for these conditions. Should have finished the BNG game a bit earlier in hindsight — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) November 6, 2021

Australia chased 74 in 6.2 overs

India chased 86 in 6.3 overs South Africa took 13.3 overs to chase down 85. Had they chased it inside 7.5 overs, they would have qualified instead of Australia. Certainly wasn't an improbable equation.#ENGvSA https://t.co/t3F2G8EE4u — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 6, 2021

Third hat-trick of the tournament! By Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga and Curtis Campher. In six ICC men's T20 World Cups before, there was only one hat-trick [by Brett Lee in 2007]. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 6, 2021