T20 World Cup: Team India sign off with a dominant win over Namibia – Twitter reactions

Team India ended their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high note after registering a dominating nine-wicket victory over Namibia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a paltry target of 133, the ‘Men in Blue’ finished the match in 15.2 overs with nine wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took their side to a flyer, forming a scintillating 86-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Both Rohit and Rahul scored respective half-centuries to guide India to a big victory. While Rohit was sent back by Jan Frylinck for a well-made 56 off 37 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes, Rahul remained unbeaten on 54 to take India home.

Earlier, the Indian bowling attack performed outstandingly well and restricted Namibia for 132 in their allotted 20 overs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each. For Namibia, David Wiese scored a maximum of 26 runs off 25 balls with the help of two boundaries.

While Jadeja bagged a three-wicket haul for just 16 runs in 4 overs, Ashwin took three scalps while conceding 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Jaddu and Ashwin, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets for 19 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

India finish with a flourish in Virat's final game as T20 skipper. Fitting farewell for outgoing coaching trio of Ravi Shastri, B Arun and R Sridhar. Their contribution in redefining the culture of Indian cricket is invaluable, congratulations on a job well done! #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 8, 2021

Our campaign may have ended here, but not the support of a billion fans. Life has its ups & downs and so do sports. Let's regroup and focus on the new season ahead.

My best wishes with the boys for many more sweet moments in the time ahead. #TeamIndia 💙 #INDvsNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NyC04tQ00X — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 8, 2021

Congratulations @ImRo45 for 3000 runs in T20. Only one from our batch 2007 T20 World Cup who is still not playing but playing so well! #RohitSharma #IndvsNam #INDvNAM — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 8, 2021

INDIAAA WIN! 💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 8, 2021

India's biggest Men's T20 World Cup wins while chasing:- 9 wkts – v NAM at Dubai, today

8 wkts – v IRE at Nottingham, 2009

8 wkts – v PAK at Colombo, 2012

8 wkts – v BAN at Dhaka, 2014

8 wkts – v SCO at Dubai, 2021#T20WorldCup #INDvNAM — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 8, 2021