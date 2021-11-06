T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts as David Warner, Josh Hazlewood steer Australia to crucial win over West Indies

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi.

  • David Warner played a match-winning knock of 89 runs.

T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts as David Warner, Josh Hazlewood steer Australia to crucial win over West Indies
Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to keep their hopes alive for the qualification in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Chasing 158, Australia lost captain Aaron Finch in the fourth over. Then, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took charge and took the game away from West Indies.

Warner and Marsh formed a match-winning 124-run partnership to guide Australia to a crucial victory in their race of semi-final qualification.

While Marsh lost his wicket in the 16th over for a well-made 53 off 32 balls, Warner stayed unbeaten on 89 from 56 deliveries. The left-handed batter smashed 13 boundaries, including four sixes, as Australia won the contest with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, West Indies posted 157/7 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Kieron Pollard top-socred with 44 off 31 deliveries with the help of five boundaries. Evin Lewis (29 off 26 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 28 balls) played some handy knocks in the Windies innings.

Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowler for his side. The right-armer bagged a four-wicket haul while conceding 39 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the least expensive bowler for Australia. He gave away only 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picked up one wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: David Warner, T20, Twitter Reactions, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement