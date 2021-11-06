T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts as David Warner, Josh Hazlewood steer Australia to crucial win over West Indies

Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to keep their hopes alive for the qualification in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Chasing 158, Australia lost captain Aaron Finch in the fourth over. Then, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took charge and took the game away from West Indies.

Warner and Marsh formed a match-winning 124-run partnership to guide Australia to a crucial victory in their race of semi-final qualification.

While Marsh lost his wicket in the 16th over for a well-made 53 off 32 balls, Warner stayed unbeaten on 89 from 56 deliveries. The left-handed batter smashed 13 boundaries, including four sixes, as Australia won the contest with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, West Indies posted 157/7 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Kieron Pollard top-socred with 44 off 31 deliveries with the help of five boundaries. Evin Lewis (29 off 26 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 28 balls) played some handy knocks in the Windies innings.

Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowler for his side. The right-armer bagged a four-wicket haul while conceding 39 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the least expensive bowler for Australia. He gave away only 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picked up one wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

David Warner in T20I run chases since 2019: 89*, 18, 65, 14, 58, 67*, 48*, 20, 2*, 57*, 60* 498 runs in 11 innings @ 99.60#T20WorldCup #AUSvWI #AUS — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) November 6, 2021

David Warner: First T20I match: 89 runs (2009)

Today: 89* runs (2021) Form is temporary, Class is permanent.#AUSvsWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 6, 2021

Quite appropriate that Chris Gayle's last game is being dominated by David Warner, one of only a handful of players who can match Gayle's three-format record — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 6, 2021

A great 50 for Davey Warner. He’s playing a fine innings! #WIvAUS #T20WorldCup — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 6, 2021

Player of the Match is David Warner for his unbeaten 89* #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YxG5P1uTQ9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 6, 2021