T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram reacts to the reports of India-Afghanistan match being fixed

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, India registered an easy win over Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday. The victory for India came after two back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. With the good opening partnership, India gave the target of 211, which was never easy for Afghanistan to chase. Mohammad Nabi and Karim Jannat played some good strikes, but in the end, they failed to reach the total.

After the match, some Pakistani fans started a trend on Twitter claiming that India vs Afghanistan encounter was fixed.

Many Twitter users also criticised Afghanistan’s bowling and batting performance.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “The reputation of India has gone so down that India performing more than expectations has forced cricket fans all over the world to generate opinions of match-fixing! ICC must investigate the body language and efforts of Afghanistan as they were definitely not normal!”

However, Pakistan’s bowling legends Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have denied the claims and ignored such controversies.

In his statement, Younis said: “It’s a pointless thing to say and people should not give it much attention.”

While Akram ended the controversy by saying: “I don’t know why we like to create such conspiracy theories? India are a very good team. They just had couple of bad days at the start of the tournament.”

Another former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar denied such rubbish claims and said: “Please stop talking about the match being pre-decided or doctored. Such things leave a bad taste. I am backing Afghanistan & India both. Let’s see if any one of them pulls off a miracle & goes through.”

In this T20 World Cup, every team is fighting to win the coveted trophy. Such controversies are not only pointless but also degrade the ‘Spirit of the Game’.