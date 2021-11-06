Tamim Iqbal reveals the reason why Bangladesh can’t produce batters like Jos Buttler

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has stated that it’s impossible to create batsmen like Jos Buttler in a nation like Bangladesh. Buttler’s crucial innings against Bangladesh and some fearless shorts made him talk about the cricket fanatics.

The opening batsman questioned Bangladesh’s cricketing culture, which doesn’t allow players to play their natural game. He added that Bangladesh players tried to hit more of a textbook shots than the natural ones. However, Iqbal said his nation can produce such players only if they alter their thinking.

The 32-year-old in his Youtube show, said: “I think we’d all want to bring out someone like Jos Buttler. However, our attitude remained backdated. It’s like you can’t get out when attempting a scoop shot. You must end the game by taking singles. If you want to make Afif like me, this type of cricketer will not come up.

“Jos Buttler was an entirely different player when he came in. He attempted alternative shots or played shots in the back. I don’t believe we’re prepared for the fact that cricket can be played in this style. If you’re wondering why we don’t create someone like Buttler. You have to get out of here. Allow Afif and others to play in their own style. If you don’t like the way he plays don’t pass judgment on him.”

While speaking about batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who is being criticized for getting out on reverse sweep in recent times, Tamim said: “There has been some discussion going on why a certain cricketer plays scoop, reverse scoop. Everyone is talking about it, and it is also reaching out to that player. Now, if he has the opportunity to scoop, reverse scoop, or sweep during a match, he will not do so. “He’ll be scared to take that shot.”

Bangladesh’s performance in the mega event has been the talk of the town. In their last game, the Bangla Tiger’s batting lineup surrendered in front of the Aussies.

For a good comeback in international cricket, Bangladesh have to go an extra mile. More focus should be on making the players mentally tough and letting them play their natural game.