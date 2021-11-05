Twitter Reactions: India roll Scotland for 85 before reaching the target in 6.3 overs – T20 World Cup 2021

  • India crushed Scotland in Match 37 of T20 World Cup 2021.

  • KL Rahul smashed the fastest fifty in the ongoing tournament.

India beat Scotland in Dubai (Pic Source: Twitter)
Virat Kohli’s India remains in contention to reach the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 after thrashing Scotland by eight wickets in Dubai on Friday evening.

Needing a big win to increase their Net Run Rate (NRR), India bundled out Scotland for a paltry 85 in 17.4 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami registering their best figures in T20 Internationals – 3/15.

KL Rahul hit the fastest fifty in the ongoing tournament off just 18 deliveries, while his opening partner Rohit Sharma smocked 30 off 16 as India cruised to 89-2 in just 6.3 overs.

This victory also took India’s net run-rate, determining who progresses to the knockout stage if multiple teams finish with the same points, above New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2.

New Zealand, who defeated Namibia earlier in the day, are two points above Afghanistan and India, can easily make it into the top four if they beat Afghanistan on Sunday. But if the Black Caps slip up, India could reach the semifinals with a big win over Namibia on Monday, November 8.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

