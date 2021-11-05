Twitter Reactions: India roll Scotland for 85 before reaching the target in 6.3 overs – T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli’s India remains in contention to reach the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 after thrashing Scotland by eight wickets in Dubai on Friday evening.

Needing a big win to increase their Net Run Rate (NRR), India bundled out Scotland for a paltry 85 in 17.4 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami registering their best figures in T20 Internationals – 3/15.

KL Rahul hit the fastest fifty in the ongoing tournament off just 18 deliveries, while his opening partner Rohit Sharma smocked 30 off 16 as India cruised to 89-2 in just 6.3 overs.

This victory also took India’s net run-rate, determining who progresses to the knockout stage if multiple teams finish with the same points, above New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2.

New Zealand, who defeated Namibia earlier in the day, are two points above Afghanistan and India, can easily make it into the top four if they beat Afghanistan on Sunday. But if the Black Caps slip up, India could reach the semifinals with a big win over Namibia on Monday, November 8.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Completely dominant performance by India. Brilliant with the ball, and got the chase over and one with in quick time. to boost their net run rate. They have done what they had to, all eyes on Afghanistan-New Zealand now. #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2021

Very well played India #T20WorldCup but 😊…. Over to you Afghanistan — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 5, 2021

Captians to lead their country to a win in men's T20I on their birthday:- Stuart Broad (ENG) v WI, 2012

Ahmed Raza (UAE) v IRE, 2021

Virat Kohli (IND) v SCO, 2021 Via @kaustats #T20WorldCup — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 5, 2021

Well that was a wonderful over from Sir Jadeja! He is on 🔥 #T20WorldCup #INDvSCO — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 5, 2021

Another brilliant all-round performance from the team sees 🇮🇳 win comfortably by 8️⃣ wickets. 🔥🔥 We look forward to the challenge against Namibia on Monday now. 💪🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0q1DPxMG1W — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2021

Fastest T20I fifty for India: 12 Balls – Yuvraj

18 Balls – Rahul*

19 Balls – Gambhir — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 5, 2021

Bhai yeh toh shuru hote hi, ___💙 Opposition bowled out ✅

NRR boosted above 🇳🇿 and 🇦🇫 ✅ A perfect night as #TeamIndia win by 8⃣ wickets#INDvSCO #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cZW5OloTqL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 5, 2021

Just love watching KL Rahul bat….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 5, 2021

The final stretch in Group 2 🏃 Which team will join Pakistan in the semis? 🤔#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OjGNclhpDI — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2021

Toss ☑️

Big win ☑️

NRR boosted ☑️ A perfect birthday 🎁 for Virat Kohli 🥳#T20WorldCup #INDvSCO pic.twitter.com/7o9gCHRh0D — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 5, 2021

#TeamIndia's net run rate now climbs to 1.619, ahead of Afghanistan (1.481) and New Zealand (1.277). #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 5, 2021