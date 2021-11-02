Twitter Reactions: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam propel Pakistan to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan registered an emphatic win over Namibia in the Super 12 encounter of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The Men in Green successfully defended 189 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar Azam (70) added 113 runs for the opening wicket after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. After Azam’s dismissal, Mohammad Hafeez tormented the Namibia bowling attack. His unbeaten 32 off 16 balls powered Pakistan to 189/2.

While chasing the big total, the Namibians batted brilliantly in the first ten overs. But Pakistan pacers controlled their flow of runs and eventually restricted them to 144/5.

Pakistan will now face Scotland in their last Super 12 game on Sunday, November 7. On the other hand, Namibia have their remaining two games against New Zealand and India on November 5 and November 8.

Officially qualified for semi finals! All of The Hard work by the Boys has finally bore fruit!

Babar and Rizwan become 1st opening pair in T20I Cricket with Five 100+ partnerships congratulations to them✨#pakistan #PAKvsNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IAqskjVOJA — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 2, 2021

Pakistan have it easy as they brace for the knockouts. Namibia gave it their all, but the Asian giants were a step too far #PAKvNAM #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 2, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan – Babar Azam pair becomes the first pair ever to aggregate 1,000 runs in a calendar year in Twenty20 Internationals. These two have also put on 4 century stands in 2021 (most in a calendar year) including three 150+ stands.#PAKvsNAM #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup21 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 2, 2021

Rizwan has opened 18 times in T20Is this year and finished not out on 8 occasions!!! #T20WorldCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 2, 2021

Congratulations team Pakistan. Hoping to stay unbeatable till the end insha Allah. Great team efforts #PAKvsNAM #PakistanZindabad — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) November 2, 2021