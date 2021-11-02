Twitter Reactions: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam propel Pakistan to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2021

  • Pakistan reached the semi-finals with thumping win over Namibia.

  • Mohammad Rizwan hammered 79 not out off just 50 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (Pic Source: Twitter)
Pakistan registered an emphatic win over Namibia in the Super 12 encounter of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The Men in Green successfully defended 189 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar Azam (70) added 113 runs for the opening wicket after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. After Azam’s dismissal, Mohammad Hafeez tormented the Namibia bowling attack. His unbeaten 32 off 16 balls powered Pakistan to 189/2.

While chasing the big total, the Namibians batted brilliantly in the first ten overs. But Pakistan pacers controlled their flow of runs and eventually restricted them to 144/5.

Pakistan will now face Scotland in their last Super 12 game on Sunday, November 7. On the other hand, Namibia have their remaining two games against New Zealand and India on November 5 and November 8.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

