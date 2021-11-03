Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul shine as India register first win in T20 World Cup 2021

  • India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs to register their first win in T20 World Cup.

  • Rohit Sharma played a stunning knock of 74 runs.

India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs (Image Source: Twitter)
India crushed Afghanistan in Match 33 by 66 runs to finally open their account in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

After being asked to bat first, India demolished Afghanistan bowling courtesy of the star openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. The duo left no stone unturned to keep the momentum in India’s favour and formed a dominating partnership.

Rohit ended up as the top-scorer for his side. The Mumbaikar made 74 runs off 47 deliveries with the help of eight fours and three sixes. Similarly, Rahul also shined with the bat and scored 69 from 48 balls, including eight boundaries. The pair put together a remarkable stand of 140 runs for the opening wicket.

Apart from Rohit and Rahul, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also chipped in with valuable contributions to push India’s total beyond the mark of 200. In just 3.3 overs, Pant (27 off 13 no) and Hardik (35 off 13 no) stitched an unbeaten 63-run stand to inspire India to 210/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Afghanistan managed to reach 144/7 in 20 overs, to lose the contest by a big margin of 66 runs. Karim Janat, with an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls, was their top scorer in the match.

For India, Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets for 32 runs in his quota of 4 overs. While Ravichandran Ashwin, who was playing his first limited-overs fixture since 2017, bagged a couple of scalps for just 14 runs in 4 overs.

