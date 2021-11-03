Twitter Reactions: Scotland fall short by 16 runs as New Zealand secure second win in T20 World Cup 2021

2021-11-03
  • Martin Guptill shined with the bat in New Zealand's 16-run win over Scotland.

  • Michael Leask's quickfire 42 couldn't take Scotland over the finish line.

Martin Guptill (Pic Source: Twitter)
Scotland were knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 after a 16-run defeat against New Zealand in Dubai on Wednesday.

NZ opener Martin Guptill played a sensational knock of 93 (56) as his side recovered from 52/3 to post 172/5 in their stipulated overs.

Chasing 173 to victory, Scotland were going well at 100 for 3 after 14 overs but fell short despite middle-order batter Michael Leask hitting an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls.

With this win, New Zealand’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals got renewed. The Kane Williamson-led side is currently placed at the third position in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

Wins over Namibia and the second-placed Afghanistan will take the Black Caps into the semi-finals.

Brief scores: New Zealand 172/5 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 93, Glenn Phillips 33; Safyaan Sharif 2-28) beat Scotland 156/5 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 42 not out, Matthew Cross 27; Trent Boult 2-29) by 16 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

