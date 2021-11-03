Twitter Reactions: Scotland fall short by 16 runs as New Zealand secure second win in T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland were knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 after a 16-run defeat against New Zealand in Dubai on Wednesday.
NZ opener Martin Guptill played a sensational knock of 93 (56) as his side recovered from 52/3 to post 172/5 in their stipulated overs.
Chasing 173 to victory, Scotland were going well at 100 for 3 after 14 overs but fell short despite middle-order batter Michael Leask hitting an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls.
With this win, New Zealand’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals got renewed. The Kane Williamson-led side is currently placed at the third position in Group 1 of the Super 12s.
Wins over Namibia and the second-placed Afghanistan will take the Black Caps into the semi-finals.
Brief scores: New Zealand 172/5 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 93, Glenn Phillips 33; Safyaan Sharif 2-28) beat Scotland 156/5 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 42 not out, Matthew Cross 27; Trent Boult 2-29) by 16 runs.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Take a bow, Martin Guptill 🙇♂️
Only the second batter to reach 3000 runs in men's T20Is 👏 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Tapssi9Dwn
— ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2021
But well played Scotland! I enjoyed watching this match! 👏🏼 https://t.co/Riyat7v8DT
— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 3, 2021
Martin Guptill becomes the first batsman in history to hit 150 sixes in T20i cricket.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2021
Most 90-plus scores in T20Is:
5 : Martin Guptill*
5 : Rohit Sharma
4 : Chris Gayle#NZvSCO
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 3, 2021
New Zealand won the match,
Scotland won the ‘hearts’.
— Akash Jain (@akash207) November 3, 2021
Well played Scotland. Fought till the very end. 👏🏻#T20WorldCup #NZvSCO
— Moon child 🌙 (@notsodumb_) November 3, 2021
Had Michael Leask batted up the order, Scotland seriously could've turned the results. What a superb knock.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2021
Me as an Indian feeling so so proud of #Scotland the way they played today👏👏❤️❤️
Imagine how proud their own people must be feeling right now👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
It was so close 💔
Way to goooo👏✨🙏
Well played seriously WELL PLAYEDDD @CricketScotland 👏👏#NZvSCO
— Twiii (@Twinkyysunshine) November 3, 2021
Not a win but Well played #Scotland You won Hearts of millions 😃#NZvSCO pic.twitter.com/aTee4jDqoT
— Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) November 3, 2021