Twitter Reactions: Scotland fall short by 16 runs as New Zealand secure second win in T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland were knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 after a 16-run defeat against New Zealand in Dubai on Wednesday.

NZ opener Martin Guptill played a sensational knock of 93 (56) as his side recovered from 52/3 to post 172/5 in their stipulated overs.

Chasing 173 to victory, Scotland were going well at 100 for 3 after 14 overs but fell short despite middle-order batter Michael Leask hitting an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls.

With this win, New Zealand’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals got renewed. The Kane Williamson-led side is currently placed at the third position in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

Wins over Namibia and the second-placed Afghanistan will take the Black Caps into the semi-finals.

Brief scores: New Zealand 172/5 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 93, Glenn Phillips 33; Safyaan Sharif 2-28) beat Scotland 156/5 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 42 not out, Matthew Cross 27; Trent Boult 2-29) by 16 runs.

Take a bow, Martin Guptill 🙇‍♂️ Only the second batter to reach 3000 runs in men's T20Is 👏 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Tapssi9Dwn — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2021

But well played Scotland! I enjoyed watching this match! 👏🏼 https://t.co/Riyat7v8DT — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 3, 2021

Martin Guptill becomes the first batsman in history to hit 150 sixes in T20i cricket. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2021

Most 90-plus scores in T20Is: 5 : Martin Guptill*

5 : Rohit Sharma

4 : Chris Gayle#NZvSCO — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 3, 2021

New Zealand won the match,

Scotland won the ‘hearts’. #NZvSCO #T20WorldCup — Akash Jain (@akash207) November 3, 2021

Well played Scotland. Fought till the very end. 👏🏻#T20WorldCup #NZvSCO — Moon child 🌙 (@notsodumb_) November 3, 2021

Had Michael Leask batted up the order, Scotland seriously could've turned the results. What a superb knock. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2021

Me as an Indian feeling so so proud of #Scotland the way they played today👏👏❤️❤️

Imagine how proud their own people must be feeling right now👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

It was so close 💔

Way to goooo👏✨🙏

Well played seriously WELL PLAYEDDD @CricketScotland 👏👏#NZvSCO — Twiii (@Twinkyysunshine) November 3, 2021