Tymal Mills ruled out of T20 World Cup 2021; replacement announced

England pacer Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to a strain in the right leg thigh.

In their official statement, England Cricket Board (ECB) said: “Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 WC Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury.”

Mills left the field after bowling 1.3 overs against Sri Lanka. He will be replaced by another left-arm seamer Reece Topley in the 15-man squad.

Mills was one of the key bowlers for England and featured in all four matches in the Super 12 stage. He took a total of four wickets with an economy of 8.00.

Mills was out of the England side since 2018 and before being named in the 2021 T20 World Cup squad, he played only nine T20 matches and didn’t feature any other format.

On the other hand, Topley played his last match in 2016 against South Africa, and since then, he has not been a part of the national side. Topley has featured in 13 ODIs and 6 T20Is so far, claiming 20 and 5 wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, England have won all four matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup. It would be a challenge for skipper Eoin Morgan to bring a balanced team after Mill’s sudden departure ahead of their next game.

England are just one step away from confirming their seat for the semi-finals. Even if they lose against South Africa, then also their ticket to the semi-finals is booked.

Here is England’s revised squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup:

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, David Milan, Jason Roy, Chris Wokes, Reece Topley.