Unmukt Chand becomes the first Indian male cricketer to sign for Big Bash League (BBL)

Indian batter Unmukt Chand will feature in the upcoming season of Australia’s professional franchise Twenty20 cricket competition – the Big Bash League (BBL).

The former India A and India U-19 captain will be the first Indian cricketer to feature in the BBL. He will turn up for Melbourne Renegades, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Chand, 28, announced his retirement from Indian cricket in August this year stating that he would explore ‘better opportunities from around the world’.

He represented three franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals – and had a domestic career of more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches.

“I’m very excited, it’s great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family,” Chand said in his official statement.

“I’ve always followed the Big Bash and it’s a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven’t been to Melbourne before… I know for a fact there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it’s going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well.

“I’ve always wanted to play in leagues like these and it’s great that now I have this opportunity to be representing the Renegades in the Big Bash, so for me it’s big.

“I really look forward to contributing as much as I can on the field. I’ll give it my best shot.”

Chand has now shifted his base to the United States of America (USA). He was recently named ‘Player of the Tournament’ as his side, Silicon Valley Strikers, won the Minor League Cricket (MCL) title.

The right-handed batter will travel to Australia later this month and be available for the entire duration of the tournament.