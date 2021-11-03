Vikram Rathour reapplies for India’s batting coach position

On Tuesday, Vikram Rathour revealed that he has reapplied for Team India’s batting coach position.

While addressing the media ahead of the Indian-Afghanistan clash, he said: “The experience has been great, it has been a great learning experience. It is great to work with a team of such highly skilled and motivated players. Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach position and if I get it, there is going to be a lot of work there.”

While answering a question on India’s batting order, he added: “How things went was that Surya was having some back spasm the previous night. So, he was not fit enough to be in the playing XI. So, the person coming in was of course Ishan. And Ishan has done really well as an opener in IPL and in the past for the Indian team as well. And about who takes the call — it was the whole management who sits together and takes this call and of course, Rohit is part of that group.”

Vikram is already working with the Indian team as a batting coach for the last two years.

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a notice inviting applicants for the coaching staff – head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach for the senior Indian men’s cricket team.

Apart from Rathour, other staff members like bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb will exit alongside team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Last week, the former Indian team captain Rahul Dravid applied for the head coach job. Meanwhile, VVS Laxman has denied to become the new chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.