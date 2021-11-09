WATCH: Rohit Sharma takes a stunning catch to dismiss JJ Smit – T20 World Cup 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Rohit Sharma grabbed a stunning catch during India's thumping win over Namibia.

  • India chased the set total in just 15.2 overs.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma takes a stunning catch to dismiss JJ Smit – T20 World Cup 2021
Rohit Sharma (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

India’s campaign in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ended on a winning note as they thrashed Namibia by nine wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 8.

Captain Virat Kohli’s bid to lead the inaugural champions to their second T20 World Cup title got over after the embarrassing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, both of whom reached the knockout stage from Group 2.

The pre-tournament favourites won their last three games comprehensively but still crashed out of what was Kohli’s final tournament as T20I captain.

Spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) shared six wickets between them to restrict Namibia to 132-8 after opting to field first.

Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) smashed half-centuries as India reached the set target in 15.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma dived forward to grab a stunner

In the 15th over of the first innings, Namibian all-rounder JJ Smit was undone by a stunning catch from Rohit Sharma at short cover.

Smit had to walk back to the pavilion for just 9. After his dismissal, Namibia could add only 39 runs to their total in the next five overs.

Here’s the video of Rohit’s brilliance:

After India’s superb win over Namibia, the ‘Player of the Match’ Ravindra Jadeja said: “As a bowler, I enjoyed the game, the ball was dry, and that is always good for a spinner. Some turned, and some didn’t, so the batsman had to keep guessing.

“I’ve been playing with Ashwin for 10 years, he’s played well in the IPL with the white ball, and he’s brought that here.”

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Rohit Sharma, T20, Video, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement