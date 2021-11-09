WATCH: Rohit Sharma takes a stunning catch to dismiss JJ Smit – T20 World Cup 2021

India’s campaign in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ended on a winning note as they thrashed Namibia by nine wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 8.

Captain Virat Kohli’s bid to lead the inaugural champions to their second T20 World Cup title got over after the embarrassing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, both of whom reached the knockout stage from Group 2.

The pre-tournament favourites won their last three games comprehensively but still crashed out of what was Kohli’s final tournament as T20I captain.

Spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) shared six wickets between them to restrict Namibia to 132-8 after opting to field first.

Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) smashed half-centuries as India reached the set target in 15.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma dived forward to grab a stunner

In the 15th over of the first innings, Namibian all-rounder JJ Smit was undone by a stunning catch from Rohit Sharma at short cover.

Smit had to walk back to the pavilion for just 9. After his dismissal, Namibia could add only 39 runs to their total in the next five overs.

Here’s the video of Rohit’s brilliance:

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant diving catch at cover has been voted as the @nissan #POTD for Day 23 of the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5m856YB6EM — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2021

After India’s superb win over Namibia, the ‘Player of the Match’ Ravindra Jadeja said: “As a bowler, I enjoyed the game, the ball was dry, and that is always good for a spinner. Some turned, and some didn’t, so the batsman had to keep guessing.

“I’ve been playing with Ashwin for 10 years, he’s played well in the IPL with the white ball, and he’s brought that here.”