WATCH – ‘Whole India behind you’: Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross cheekily encourages Chris Greaves

Indian fans are keeping an eye on the ongoing Group 2 fixture between Scotland and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The major reason behind this is a win for Scotland in the contest will boost India’s chances, who still have three games left in their Stage 12 journey.

If the Virat Kohli-led side beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia with good margins, they can be a little ahead of the Black Caps, who defeated them on last Sunday.

No wonder the Scottish players also know the importance of this match and the support they are getting from the Indian fans. A glimpse of such was seen when Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross passed a message to bowler Chris Greaves, stating that the nation of 1.4 billion is behind him.

The short yet funny conversation was caught by the stump mic. It all happened during the eighth over of New Zealand innings when Cross said: “Common Greavo (Greaves), the whole of India is behind you, yeah Greavo.”

Here is the video:

Martin Guptill propels New Zealand to a respectable total after shaky start

After opting to field, Scotland made a good start as they reduced New Zealand to 52/3 in 6.1 overs. Daryl Mitchell (13), Kane Williamson (0) and Devon Conway (1) departed for low scores.

However, opener Martin Guptill steadied the innings before taking the aggressive route to put New Zealand in a commanding position. Guptill formed a much-needed 105 runs partnership with Glenn Phillips for the fourth wicket.

Guptill smashed Scottish bowlers all around the park but fell short of seven runs from his third century in T20 Internationals. The Auckland-born was removed by Bradley Wheal in the penultimate over right after dismissing Phillips (33).

Riding on Guptill’s sensational 93 off 56 deliveries, New Zealand posted a massive total of 172/5 in their stipualted overs.