Australian opener Will Pucovski to miss the Ashes opener against England

Australian opener Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test after failing to recover from his latest concussion. He was struck by a ball in the helmet during a practice session for Victoria last month.

Victoria coach Chris Rogers consulted the selectors and dropped Pucovski from the team for their next match against New South Wales at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG).

“In discussions with the medical team and national selectors, it was felt that we’d give him a bit more time before he’s selected to play for Australia,” Rogers told reporters on Wednesday.

“No doubt it’s a setback – I’d say now it’s unlikely he’ll play in the first Test.

“If we do play a third Shield game in mid-November, and there might be a second XI game for Victoria as well, that might prepare him for one of the matches in the middle of the Ashes series.

“That’s the best-case scenario at the moment.”

Further, Rogers added: “In this situation there’s a strong desire to get him into that Australian side because he’s such a talent player but… there’s got to be some thought about what’s in his best interest and how that plans out. He’s still so young, there’s so much time left in the game for him so no need to rush him back into a Test series when he hasn’t even played professional cricket and isn’t 100%.

The 23-year-old is suffering from the 10th concussion of his career. In his debut match against India, he suffered a shoulder injury and was replaced by Marcus Harris.

Pucovik’s unavailability would create an opportunity for Harris, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja.

Australia’s squad for the 2021-22 Ashes:

David Warner, Steve Smith, Tim Paine, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mathew Wade.