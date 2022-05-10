IPL 2022: LSG vs GT, Match 57: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

In Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Both Lucknow and Gujarat – the two new franchises – have acquired the top two positions in the points table. While the KL Rahul-led LSG own the top spot, Hardik Pandya’s GT are right behind them at second place.

Pitch report:

In all the 11 games played in Pune, Teams batting first have won eight matches. A similar trend is likely to take place in this game as well. Both GT and LSG are undefeated at this venue, having won two apiece.

Head-to-head record:

Played: 01 | GT won: 01 | LSG won: 0 | No result: 0

Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

GT wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

GT total: 160-170

Case 2:

LSG wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 45-55

LSG total: 165-175

Team batting first to win the contest.