IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav reacts after being ruled out of the remaining season

Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai Indians (MI) middle-order batter, has been ruled out of the rest of IPL 2022 after sustaining an injury in his left forearm.

According to the advisory issued by the IPL officials, Yadav sustained the injury during Mumbai’s thrilling win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium on May 6.

Suryakumar was one of the four retained players by the five-time IPL champions ahead of the mega auction. But the 31-year-old was positive on his return to the field and thanked his fans for their good wishes and support.

“With all your good wishes and support, I will be back in no time,” wrote SKY in his social media post.

“To my MI family, I will be cheering for you from the other side, this time. Let’s finish the tournament on a high note and display our true character on field,” he added.

"With all your good wishes and support, I will be back in no time 😇 To my MI family, I will be cheering for you from the other side, this time. Let's finish the tournament on a high note and display our true character on field. 💪" — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 9, 2022

For the second time in recent months, Suryakumar has been sidelined because of an injury. Before the start of the IPL, he recovered in three weeks after undergoing the rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He was sent to NCA after sustaining a hairline fracture on his left thumb on February 22 in the last match of the T20I series against West Indies.

He was, therefore, forced to miss the initial phase of IPL 2022, and joined the MI squad after their third game of the season, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6.