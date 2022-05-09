IPL 2022 [WATCH]: Virat Kohli bows down to Dinesh Karthik after his dazzling knock against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Sunday, took an act of perfect revenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), registering a powerful 67-run triumph. Notably, in their previous meeting, the Challengers were bundled out for a mere 68, which was chased down easily by SRH with nine wickets in hand.

The two sides met in Match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, the Challengers posted a massive total of 192/3 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis’ brilliant knock and Dinesh Karthik‘s late fireworks.

Both Du Plessis and Karthik remained unbeaten on their respective scores of 72 and 30 to take RCB to a dominant score. The South African star played just 50 balls and smashed eight fours and two sixes. Similarly., Karthik – RCB’s new crisis man – took just eight balls to smash 30 with the help of five boundaries, including four humungous sixes.

When the duo walked back into the RCB changing room, former skipper Virat Kohli looked in complete awe of, especially Karthik. Kohli was spotted greeting the Tamil Nadu cricketer in a heartwarming gesture. The Delhi-born star bowed down to Karthik for his jaw-dropping batting display.

“If he (Dinesh Karthik) is hitting sixes like that, we want to get him in and bat as long as possible. He’s just so clear. To be honest, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired, to get DK in. We were even contemplating – myself ‘retiring out’. And then, we lost that wicket. DK is in such good form. It was a tricky wicket. A lot of guys, their first few balls, they struggled. Lucky for us, there was a drop catch of DK, and he just took them apart,” said du Plessis about Karthik in the post-match presentation.