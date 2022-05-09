Mohammad Kaif reveals the reason behind KKR’s poor run in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) began their campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on a thunderous note, with three wins in the first four games. The relatively new side under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer was looking hot favourite to stamp their authority in the fifteenth season.

However, things soon went downhill for the two-time champions as they lost consecutive matches and looked down and out with their strategies. But what exactly went wrong for the Knight Riders, who were once sitting comfortably in the top tier, to be dragged down to the bottom four in the points table. Well, former India cricketer and currently associated with Star Sports broadcasting team Mohammad Kaif has the answer.

Kaif reckoned that the real reason behind KKR’s nightmarish run in the IPL 2022 is their management which failed to utilise the resources well. The Prayagraj-born cricketer opined that KKR tried quite a few combinations by making a lot of changes to their playing XIs for different matches.

Kaif further said too many chopping and changing methods have had a negative effect on the team environment, which eventually impacted players’ performance.

“KKR had a lot of players, but they couldn’t play them and made too many changes in their playing XI. These changes add pressure on the players, and it is difficult to play in such an environment. KKR management is to blame for this situation as they have done a lot of chopping and changing,” said Kaif while speaking on Sportskeeda.

“Players are always motivated to perform well and win matches for their team. They want to do well as their reputation is at stake. While both teams haven’t had a great season, any player who’d get a chance would want to contribute to the success of the team,” he added.