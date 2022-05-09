Twitter reactions: All-round KKR thrash MI to keep their campaign alive in IPL 2022

In the 56th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) crushed Mumbai Indians (MI) by 52 runs at Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy to keep their campaign hopes alive.

Put to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 165/9 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to crucial knocks by Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. Iyer smashed 43 off 24 balls with the help of seven boundaries, including four sixes. Similarly, Rana also scored 43 from 26 deliveries, including 3 fours and 4 maximums.

For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah was at his best, picking up a brilliant five-wicket haul while conceding only 10 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In response, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai got bundled out for just 113 in 17.3 overs to lose the contest by 52 runs.

Opener Ishan Kishan was the only batter who could stand tall in front of the high-quality bowling display by KKR. Kishan smacked 51 from 43 balls before Pat Cummins dismissed him. The Aussie star bagged two more scalps to return with impressive figures of 4-0-22-3.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations @KKRiders for the top win. A complete team show tonight 👍 #MIvKKR #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 9, 2022

See more Players of the Match from the losing team in this IPL: Umran Malik 5/25 v GT

Jasprit Bumrah 5/10 v KKR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 9, 2022

This is the first time in IPL history, Mumbai Indians has lost 9 matches in a single IPL season. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2022

Cummins was paid 7+ Cr by KKR just to win them both the games against MI against whom they never win. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 9, 2022