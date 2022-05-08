Twitter reactions: Devon Conway, Moeen Ali sizzle in CSK’s emphatic win against DC at IPL 2022

In the 55th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 91 runs at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 209, the Capitals looked completely clueless as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to reach only 117 in 17.4 overs, losing the contest by a massive margin of 91 runs.

David Warner (19), Mitchell Marsh (25), Rishabh Pant (21), and Shardul Thakur (24) were the only batters who could score in double digits for the Capitals. Moeen Ali was the star with the ball for the defending champions. The right-armer picked up a brilliant three-wicket haul for 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Earlier, Devon Conway demolished DC’s bowling attack to help CSK post a humungous total on the board. The New Zealand star took DC bowlers to the cleaners, smashing them all around the ground. The left-handed batter hit 87 runs from just 49 deliveries, with the help of 13 boundaries, including five gigantic sixes.

Apart from Conway, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Shivam Dube (32) chipped in with valuable contributions to keep the pressure active on DC. Skipper MS Dhoni provided late fireworks with 8-ball 21 to help the Super Kings reach 208/6 in their assigned 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

See more CSK in first 4 games: Won 0 & Lost 4

CSK in next 7 games: Won 4 & Lost 3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 8, 2022

See more We lose by 9⃣1⃣ runs. Time to regroup and come back stronger.#CSKvDC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/FarziCricketer/status/1523359210796290049