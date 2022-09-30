ICC announces prize money for the T20 World Cup 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, announced the prize money details of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Hosts Australia, along with England, New Zealand and Afghanistan, have been placed in Group 1, while India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh are part of Group 2.

12 out of 16 teams have already confirmed their spots in the Super 12 stage, while the final four shall be determined through the qualifying matches.

The total prize pot is set at $5.6 million (INR 45 crore), which will see the title winners bagging $1.6 million (INR 13 crore). Similarly, the runners-up will get $800,000 (INR 6.5 crore), and the losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000 (INR 3.2 crore) each at the end of the 45-match tournament.

The eight teams – Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE of Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe of Group B – will play the first round, and for any win in this round, each team will receive prize money of $40,000 (INR 32 lakh).

Likewise, the eight teams that exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 (INR 57 lakh) each, with a victory in each of the 30 games in that phase worth $40,000 (INR 32 lakh).

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money table: