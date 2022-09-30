IND vs SA: Mohammed Siraj replaces Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining two T20Is

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday named Mohammed Siraj as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the official announcement and also provided an update regarding Bumrah’s injury.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” said the apex Indian cricket board in a statement.

Though an official confirmation is yet to come, reports citing BCCI sources have claimed that Bumrah is set to be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to begin from October 16 in Australia.

Bumrah, who had also missed the Asia Cup due to his back injury, played the second and third T20I against Australia but didn’t travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series-opener against South Africa. Then, minutes before the toss, BCCI had informed that the right-arm pacer would miss the first T20I.

Coming back to Siraj, he last featured in a T20I game for India in February earlier this year against Sri Lanka. Not to mention, the Hyderabad speedster is mainly seen as a red-ball option at present. He recently played a one-off red-ball fixture for Warwickshire against Somerset, where he picked up a five-wicket haul.

India squad for South Africa T20Is (Updated): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj