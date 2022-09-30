Pakistan vs England 2022, 6th T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Probable XI & Match Prediction

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Pakistan will face England in the sixth T20I on Friday.

  • The hosts are leading the seven-match series (3-2).

Pakistan vs England 2022, 6th T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Probable XI & Match Prediction
Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I, Prediction (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Pakistan will take on England in the sixth T20I of the ongoing seven-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, September 30.

After winning the fifth T20I, the hosts have taken the lead in the series by 3-2 and are only one win away from clinching the series. On the other hand, England will be aiming to register a victory to keep the series alive.

Pitch report:

The track at Gaddafi Stadium tends to offer even support to batters and bowlers. Dew is likely to impact the game, and chasing seems to be an ideal option at this venue.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal. Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim.

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • Pakistan wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-45
  • England total: 160-170

Case 2:

  • England wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 45-50
  • Pakistan total: 170-180

Team batting second to win the contest.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Fantasy Prediction, Pakistan

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement