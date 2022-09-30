Pakistan vs England 2022, 6th T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Probable XI & Match Prediction

Pakistan will take on England in the sixth T20I of the ongoing seven-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, September 30.

After winning the fifth T20I, the hosts have taken the lead in the series by 3-2 and are only one win away from clinching the series. On the other hand, England will be aiming to register a victory to keep the series alive.

Pitch report:

The track at Gaddafi Stadium tends to offer even support to batters and bowlers. Dew is likely to impact the game, and chasing seems to be an ideal option at this venue.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal. Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim.

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

Pakistan wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

England total: 160-170

Case 2:

England wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

Pakistan total: 170-180

Team batting second to win the contest.