Twitter reactions: Jemimah Rodrigues, bowlers steer India to big win over Sri Lanka in Women’s Asia Cup

Team India got off to a solid start in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 after registering a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in their opening game on Saturday.

After being put to bat first at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, India were in a spot of bother, losing both openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (6) for just 23 in 4 overs. Before the Islanders could capitalise further, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped up to stabilise the innings.

Both Jemimah and Harmanpreet accelerated the run flow and kept finding odd boundaries at regular intervals. The pair went on to form a vital stand of 92 runs for the third wicket before the Lankans came back and got rid of Harman for a well-made 33 from 30 balls, including one six and a couple of fours.

Rodrigues also departed soon but did her job to ensure the Women in Blue reached a competitive total. The right-handed batter smashed 76 from just 53 deliveries, with the help of 11 fours and a maximum as India posted 150/6 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka never really got their plans right as they were bundled out for 109 in 18.2 overs, losing the contest by 41 runs. Hasini Perera (30 off 32) and opener Harshitha Madavi (26 off 20) did something but couldn’t get decent support from the rest.

For India, Dayalan Hemalatha was their pick of the bowler, taking three wickets while conceding 15 runs in 2.2 overs. Apart from Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma (2/15) and Pooja Vastrakar (2/15) bagged two scalps each.

