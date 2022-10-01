Twitter reactions: Phil Salt’s blitz helps England beat Pakistan in 6th T20I

Courtesy of Phil Salt‘s dazzling batting display, England defeated Pakistan in the sixth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday to level the ongoing seven-match series.

Salt’s dominant performance with the willow made a mockery of the 170-run chase, as the tourists finished the proceedings in just 14.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The English opener carried his bat and smashed an unbeaten 88 from only 41 deliveries with the help of 13 fours and three sixes. Alex Hales (27 off 12), Dawid Malan (26 off 18) and Ben Duckett (26 no) chipped in with valuable contributions to help England set up a series decider which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday (October 2).

Earlier, Babar Azam‘s death-overs acceleration propelled the hosts to a competitive 169/6 in 20 overs. The Pakistan captain slammed 87 off 59 balls, including 7 fours and 3 maximums. For the visitors, David Willey (2/32) and Sam Curran (2/26) picked up two wickets each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

See more England make it 3️⃣-3️⃣ with a game to go 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/GDwkVbUURk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

See more Phil Salt has scored more runs for England at Gaddafi Stadium tonight than he did in seven games for Lahore Qalandars here in PSL 2022 🧂 — Matt Roller (@mroller98) September 30, 2022

See more What madness from Phil Salt. Powerplay batting done right is a treat to watch. #PakvEng — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 30, 2022

See more 19 ball fifty from Phil Salt, this has been some innings, 3rd fastest by an England batsman. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 30, 2022

See more Players like Phil Salt they don’t perform everyday, but boyyy when they do you don’t even know what to do. Highest level of T20 batting — Dave (@CricketDave27) September 30, 2022

See more Phil Salt's T20I Powerplay strike rate (170) is the fastest for any Full Member nation player (min 50 balls) — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 30, 2022

See more Phil Salt – Bravado and adventure. The conditions changed a fair bit (humidity increased from 67 to 74 to 79 per cent; more dew) but some scintillating batting on show. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 30, 2022

See more ENG doing this easily! Looks to be a different pitch they’re batting on. Top stuff from Phil Salt.#PAKvsENG #t20i #3allloading — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) September 30, 2022

See more Well…that was about as emphatic a win as it gets from England. An outstanding batting display from England, particularly Phil Salt who's reignited the debate of who partners Jos Buttler at the World Cup. But before that…we have a decider in Lahore on Sunday! #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/QOwTuj8m8v — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) September 30, 2022