Twitter reactions: Phil Salt’s blitz helps England beat Pakistan in 6th T20I

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • England defeated Pakistan in the 6th T20I to level the 7-match series.

  • The final match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 2.

Twitter reactions: Phil Salt’s blitz helps England beat Pakistan in 6th T20I
England beat Pakistan in 6th T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Courtesy of Phil Salt‘s dazzling batting display, England defeated Pakistan in the sixth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday to level the ongoing seven-match series.

Salt’s dominant performance with the willow made a mockery of the 170-run chase, as the tourists finished the proceedings in just 14.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The English opener carried his bat and smashed an unbeaten 88 from only 41 deliveries with the help of 13 fours and three sixes. Alex Hales (27 off 12), Dawid Malan (26 off 18) and Ben Duckett (26 no) chipped in with valuable contributions to help England set up a series decider which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday (October 2).

Earlier, Babar Azam‘s death-overs acceleration propelled the hosts to a competitive 169/6 in 20 overs. The Pakistan captain slammed 87 off 59 balls, including 7 fours and 3 maximums. For the visitors, David Willey (2/32) and Sam Curran (2/26) picked up two wickets each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: England, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement