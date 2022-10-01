WATCH: Umran Malik cleans up Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat with a fiery yorker in Irani Cup 2022

Young Indian fast bowler Umran Malik exhibited a top-class bowling show in the opening match of the Irani Cup 2022 between Saurashtra and the Rest of India.

Representing the Rest of India, which is captained by Hanuma Vihari, Umran dropped thunders in his 5.5 over spell, where he bagged three wickets while conceding 25 runs to bundle out Saurashtra for a mere 98 on Day 1.

During his three-wicket performance, the right-arm pacer grabbed eyeballs with his absolute jaffa that got rid of Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat. It all happened during the 16th over when Umran delivered an out-swinging yorker clocked at 147kph. Unadkat had no clue whatsoever as the red leather went past his defence and shattered the stumps.

Here is the video:

Speaking about the game, the Rest of India, after opting to bowl first, bowled exceptionally well to restrict Saurashtra to under 100. Apart from Umran, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Sen were also impressive with their performances. Mukesh was, in fact, the leader with four wickets to his name in 10 overs, including 4 maidens. Kuldeep, on the other hand, bagged three scalps in seven overs.

After packing Saurashtra for 98, the Rest of India also had a terrible start, losing their top three batters for 18 inside five overs. However, captain Vihari and man-in-form Sarfaraz Khan joined hands to take their side out of trouble.

The duo went on to form an unbeaten partnership of 187 runs for the fourth wicket to take control of the proceedings. While Vihari scored a brilliant 62 not out, it was Sarfaraz who stole the show. The right-handed batter continued his golden form with a bat and smashed a tremendous century. He stayed undefeated at 125 with the help of 19 fours, and a couple of sixes as the Rest of India managed to post 205/3 in 49 overs at stumps.