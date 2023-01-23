ICC picks Suryakumar Yadav among three Indians in men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022 on Monday, January 23. The special XI comprised of players who showed utmost consistency throughout the last year. The international apex body picked a maximum of three players from India, followed by two each from England & Pakistan, and one each from Zimbabwe, Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

England’s white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, who led his side to a T20 World Cup triumph last year, was named as the captain of the special XI. He will also keep the wickets and open the innings. Interestingly, Babar Azam, who was the captain of ICC’s 2021 team of the year, wasn’t even picked in the XI.

The three Indians in the XI are Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Notably, Kohli ended the T20 World Cup 2022 as the leading run-scorer, while Suryakumar finished 2022 as the highest run-getter and is also the number one ranked batter in T20I Rankings.

ICC T20I Team of the Year 2022: