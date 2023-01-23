KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Marriage: Wedding Venue, Guest List & Everything You Need To Know

  • KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to tie the knot on Monday evening.

  • Ajay Devgn congratulated Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty on their daughter's wedding.

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty (Photo Sharma)
Indian cricket team’s star batter KL Rahul is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. The two will get married at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse called Jahaan in Khandala on Monday (January 23) evening.

The preparations for their wedding are in full swing and both families have been extremely tight-lipped about it.
According to reports, Athiya and Rahul will take officially get married by 4 pm IST in the presence of their family members and close friends. After the wedding rituals, by 6.30 pm the couple will give paparazzi a glimpse of their official wedding.

Suniel Shetty farmhouse in Khandala
Suniel Shetty farmhouse in Khandala (Photo Source: Twitter)

The guest list is quite grand (in terms of star power) as Suniel’s close friends from the film fraternity and those of Rahul and Athiya will be attending the wedding function. The star-studded event will include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Anushka Ranjan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. However, only around 100 people have been invited for the big day as Rahul and Athiya wanted a secret wedding among friends and family.

virat-anushka
Virat, Anushka (Photo Source: Twitter)

Meanwhile, veteran actor Ajay Devgn gave a special shoutout to Suniel on his daughter’s marriage. He congratulated the actor, his wife Mana Shetty as well as Athiya and Rahul on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Devgn wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love. Ajay.”

