KL Rahul gets married to his longtime love Athiya Shetty

  • KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot with each other on Monday, January 23.

  • The wedding took place at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul (Photo Source: Twitter)
KL Rahul, the first Indian player to score a century on ODI debut, and his partner Athiya Shetty were all over-the-moon after getting married.

In a private ceremony at Khandala, the two became husband and wife on Monday (January 23). In their social media post, the couple wrote:

“In your light, I learn how to love…”

Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.

Expressing his happiness, Athiya’s father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty told the reporters that he is very happy as the function went on really well and the family has something planned up for the reception once the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets over as Rahul has work commitments with his franchise.

Athiya, KL Rahul
Athiya, KL Rahul (Photo Source: Twitter)

The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor also mentioned that he still remains a father for Rahul like he is for his daughter Athiya and opined that the ‘in-law’ is a thing of the past.

Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty distributed sweets to the paparazzi after the wedding.

As per the reports, various guests including, cricketer Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron, Bollywood actress Diana Penty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have arrived at the wedding venue so far.

