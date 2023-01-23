Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan reveals his cricketing idol

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most talked-about players in the recent few years in the cricketing world. His staggering numbers and unreal consistency has made him a key player in the Pakistan team across the three formats.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Rizwan has done so many wonders and has helped his side come back on many occasions. Although Rizwan made his international debut for Pakistan in 2015, but it was not until the 2019-2020 season that he cemented his place in the team. Since then, Rizwan has established himself as one of the most consistent performers and has become a household name in Pakistan.

Rizwan, who is currently representing Comilla Victorians in the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023, has revealed his cricketing idol. The stylish wicketkeeper-batter was recently asked to name his idol, and he went with former South African cricketer AB de Villiers in his response.

“You can look the scoreboard and team demand for me. You can try, see my idol in cricket is AB de Villiers and I look at him very closely as he performed fantastically in T20I as well,” said Rizwan in a video shared on Twitter.

The Peshwar-born cricketer reckoned that he tries to analyse the conditions and opponents before deciding how to anchor an inning in the shortest format. Rizwan said the fans want him to smash fours and sixes, but he focuses on winning the match for the team and staying in the middle as long as possible.

“I always assess the conditions & the opponent & do these kinds of things (anchoring the innings). Sometimes it is embarrassing because in T20s, everyone knows we love sixes & they want me to score 60-70 runs from 35-45 balls for me to win the match, It’s a very difficult role (anchor role in the shortest format) & sometimes it looks very embarrassing. What my experience says and what I know is that whenever someone hires me, they demand me to play the anchor role like the way I do in Pakistan,” added Rizwan.