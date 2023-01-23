PCB appoint former international batter as Chief Selector of men’s team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed a former international batter as the Chairman of the men’s National Selection Committee while the remaining panel will be named in coming days.

Haroon Rashid, who played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs for Pakistan, has been announced as Chief Selector of the men’s cricket team.

Rashid will take over the reins from former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who served as the interim chief selector recently but refused to continue on long-term basis due to commitments with his foundation and charity work.

“Haroon has now resigned from the management committee as we don’t want a conflict of interest as he is now chief selector,” Najam Sethi, the PCB chairman, told reporters in Lahore.

Sethi also mentioned that his negotiations with Mickey Arthur are still going on and in next two or three days a final announcement would be made on the new head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

“I want to make it clear I am in direct negotiations with Mickey and I think 90 percent of the discussions. We have covered many areas and very soon we may give you good news.

“If Mickey comes he will be making his own team and we will only find how much we need to pay them and this matter will be resolved in 2-3 days.”

Meanwhile, Haroon (on his appointment) said that he’s “honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility” in a year that would see the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India among other major series.

“One of the key aspects I will like to focus on my time will be improving communication.

“This is a critical area as the players need to have absolute clarity on why they have been selected or not selected, which, in turn, will help them to deliver the desired results, work harder on their skills and remain motivated,” explained Haroon.