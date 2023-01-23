SA20 – WATCH: Tristan Stubbs sends the ball into orbit in Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants clash

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) faced Durban Super Giants (DSG) in match no. 19 of SA20 at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday (January 22).

Asked to bat first, SEC put up a mammoth total of 210 for the loss of just two wickets with the help of Adam Rossington‘s storming 72 runs off 30 deliveries. Jordan Hermann (59) and Aiden Markram (44) also contributed to the team’s total. Meanwhile, Dwaine Pretorius was the only bowler for DSG to pick up a wicket.

After Rossington’s explosive outing, Tristan Stubbs came in to bat at no. 4 and scored a quickfire 27 off 13 deliveries. On the second ball of the 19th over, Stubbs smashed a massive six off Wiaan Mulder, and the ball went up so high in the air that even spider cam failed to keep track of it after a certain point of time.

Wiaan bowled an off-side in slot delivery to Stubbs, which the 22-year-old batter read well and smacked with a lightning bat flow over the long-on fence for a six. The crowd was astonished to see the biggie by Stubbs, and one of the commentators was heard saying, “Tristian Stubbs sends this one into orbit!”

Here’s the video:

In reply to SEC’s huge total, DSG failed to chase the set target and got bundled out for just 86 runs in 14.4 overs. Kyle Mayers (11), Mulder (29) and Keshav Maharaj (12) were the only players to make it to the double-digits for DSG.

Roelof van der Merwe scalped six wickets for SEC and gave away just 20 runs in his quota of four overs to guide his team to a massive 124-run victory. He was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his sensational bowling performance.

With the win, SEC maintained their second spot in the points table while DSG slipped further down to the last position.