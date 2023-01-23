Sarfaraz Khan’s father shares an incident when his son called himself more fortunate than Arjun Tendulkar

Sarfaraz Khan has been making headlines for the past few weeks for his exploits in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. In the last two seasons of the tournament, he has amassed more than 900 runs each for Mumbai and continued the domination in the ongoing edition as well.

Despite his top-notch performances, Sarfaraz did not get a chance in the national team and wasn’t considered by the selection committee for the upcoming matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which commences next month on 9 February. Meanwhile, India’s T20I specialist Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan got their maiden call-ups for the Test side against Australia.

Disappointed for not making it to the Indian team, Sarfaraz responded with yet another century against Delhi in the domestic circuit. The 25-year-old has scored three tons in six matches he played so far in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament.

Sarfaraz’s father, Naushad Khan, while talking to the Indian Express, recently shared a heartwarming childhood incident about the former U-19 batter involving legendary Sachin Tendulkar‘s son Arjun Tendulkar.

Naushad recalled that when Sarfaraz played junior games with Arjun, the Mumbai batter approached his father and said, “Dad, how fortunate Arjun is, no? (Abbu, Arjun, kitna naseeb wala haina?) He’s Sachin sir’s son and has everything in life, like cars, ipads etc.”

The cricketer’s father at that time felt helpless and didn’t know how to respond, but soon young Sarfaraz came back, hugged his father and added, “I am more fortunate than him because my dad gets to spend the whole day with me. Arjun’s father can’t spend enough time with him.”

Notably, Naushad himself is a former cricketer and coach of Sarfaraz and his brother Musheer Khan.

Talking about Arjun, he is also having a fine season in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. While representing Goa, the 23-year-old smashed a century on his debut game against Rajasthan. He has also scalped 12 wickets in six games and is yet to make his India debut.