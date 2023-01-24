Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill sizzle as India whitewash New Zealand in ODI series

  • India beat New Zealand in the third ODI by 90 runs.

  • Shubman Gill was named Player of the Series.

Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill sizzle as India whitewash New Zealand in ODI series
India beat New Zealand in 3rd ODI (Image Source: @BCCI)
Team India defeated New Zealand in the third ODI and whitewashed the Black Caps in the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The tourists won the toss and elected to bowl first, but the decision went terribly wrong, with India putting up a strong batting performance. The opening duo of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma completely dominated the proceedings, with both hitting their respective centuries.

While Gill smashed 112 off 78 balls with the help of 13 fours and 5 sixes, captain Rohit scored 101 from 85 deliveries, including 9 fours and 6 sixes. All-rounder Hardik Pandya provided the late flourish by slamming 54 off 38 balls, hitting 3 fours and as many maximums to take India’s total to 385/9 in 50 overs.

In response, New Zealand’s Devon Conway smashed a fighting century but didn’t get enough support from the rest of the batters as the visitors fell 90 runs short. Conway scored 138 off 100 balls, including 12 fours and 8 sixes. For the hosts, Shardul Thakur (3/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/62) picked up three wickets each, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) bagged two scalps.

Shardul was named Player of the Match for his brilliant performance, while opener Shubman was adjudged Player of the Series for his consistent show throughout the three ODIs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

