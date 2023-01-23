WATCH: Fazalhaq Farooqi sends the ball to the moon during Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates clash

Whether it be grand opening ceremony or rewarding belts to the star performers, the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) has been in the spotlight for so many reasons. The most recent eye-catching and bizarre incident in ILT20 took place during the match between MI Emirates (MIE) and Abhu Dhabhi Knight Riders (ADKR).

In match no. 11 of the ILT20, MIE locked horns with ADKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday (January 21) and defeated the latter by 5 wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Asked to bat first, ADKR got off to a rough start and lost three wickets with just 48 runs on the board. Dhananjaya de Silva (65) and Sunil Narine (28) powered their team to a competitive total of 170/7. Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Zahoor Khan picked two wickets each for MIE.

Farooqi, bowling the first ball of the second over, sent the delivery to moon as it went over the head of all, including batter Brandon King, wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran and first slip fielder Dwayne Bravo for a four. The Afghani pacer coming up from a full run-up lost the grip on white leather, and the ball soared high up in the air.

The umpire soon declared it a no-ball and signalled for four runs off byes. Farooqi was seen frustrated thereafter, while DJ Bravo at the slip laughed.

In reply to the ADKR’s total, MIE completed the run chase on the last ball and scored 20 runs off the final over with the help of Najibullah Zadran‘s quickfire 35 off 17. Andre Fletcher (53) also shined for his team in their victory.

In the 20th over, Andre Russel was smashed for three sixes and a four. Zadran was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ following his outstanding finish.

In the post-match presentation, Zadran spoke about his match-winning knock and said: “Last over 20 runs is not easy. Russell is an experienced bowler but we (DJ and himself) spoke and told ourselves we can do it. I wait for the ball, back myself and stay calm during that time. DJ told me we can do it (win) with a single but the field was up and I told him I would take it on. I want to dedicate this award to my mother.”